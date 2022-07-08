Jake Paul: Mike Tyson Won't Fight Me Because He 'Thinks He'll Knock Me Out'

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Jake Paul believes legendary heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson doesn't want to fight him out of fear that he will knock the YouTube star out.

Appearing on Andrew Schulz's Flagrant podcast (h/t Donagh Corby of Mirror), Paul gave his take on why Tyson has been hesitant to accept a fight thus far:

"I think he thinks that he would knock me out, and I think that's maybe the reason why he doesn't want to do the fight. I think he wants to avoid maybe knocking me out, hurting me.

"[If he knew how good I was], maybe the fight would happen. Maybe him watching this fight will help, and I think there's a very very high chance that [I knock him out]."

Paul will look to improve his career professional boxing record to 6-0 next month when he faces his training partner Hasim Rahman Jr., who is the son of former heavyweight boxing champion Hasim Rahman.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.