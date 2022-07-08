USWNT Clinches Spot in 2023 World Cup with Mexico's Loss to Haiti

Alfredo Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images

The United States women's national soccer team has clinched a bid to the 2023 World Cup thanks to Mexico's 3-0 loss to Haiti on Thursday.

The USWNT has not missed a World Cup since its inception in 1991. The team will be going for its third consecutive championship and fifth overall.

Earlier on Thursday, the USWNT took care of its own business by defeating Jamaica 5-0 at the CONCACAF W Championship to remain undefeated in Group A play. Sophia Smith led the way with two goals, while Rose Lavelle, Kristie Mewis and Trinity Rodman also found the back of the net in the victory.

It was a dominant performance for the USWNT that could've been an even bigger blowout. The U.S. had two goals overturned by video review after being ruled offside. The team controlled the game with 68 percent of the possession and also outshot Jamaica 20-4 (11-2 on goal).

If Thursday's game is any indication, the USWNT is poised for another title run in the World Cup. However, the road won't be easy, as it will be a younger squad than usual on the field in Australia and New Zealand next year.

According to USSoccer.com, the average age of Thursday's starting 11 was 26.1 years, "making it the youngest starting lineup for the USA in a World Cup or Olympic qualifier since 2016 Olympic qualifying, when a starting lineup averaged 25.6 years of age took the field against Puerto Rico on Feb. 15, 2016."

While the USWNT is favored to three-peat as World Cup champions, the team will face stiff competition from the usual suspects like France, Germany and England.