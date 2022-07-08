Sophia Smith, USWNT Rout Jamaica 5-0 in 2022 CONCACAF W Championship

Jaime Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images

The USWNT dominated Jamaica 5-0 in Group A play at the CONCACAF W Championship on Thursday, with Sophia Smith's brace leading the charge.

Rose LaVelle, Kristie Mewis and Trinity Rodman also found the back of the net for the United States.

The United States easily could have won this game by a wider margin, as a pair of goals were reviewed and deemed offside. Ashley Hatch also hit the post with a second-half effort, and the Stars and Stripes left several chances wanting.

But this was a completely dominant showing regardless. The United States held 68 percent of possession, outshot Jamaica 20-4 (11-2 on goal) and had six corners to none for its opponent, per ESPN. The difference in quality was clear.

This was also a less experienced iteration of the USWNT, with seven starters holding 20 or fewer international caps.

Per USSoccer.com, Thursday's starting 11 had an average age of 26.1 years, "making it the youngest starting lineup for the USA in a World Cup or Olympic Qualifier since 2016 Olympic Qualifying, when a starting lineup averaged 25.6 years of age took the field against Puerto Rico on Feb. 15, 2016."

Captain Lindsey Horan was the only player with 100 or more caps in the starting lineup.

The USWNT now stands alone atop Group A after Monday's 3-0 win over Haiti. The win all but clinched the country an automatic berth for the 2023 World Cup and a semifinal berth in the CONCACAF W Championship. A Haiti win or draw against Mexico will see the U.S. earn that automatic bid.

Jamaica, meanwhile, remains on three points after beating host country Mexico 1-0 in its first contest.