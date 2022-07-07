Megan Rapinoe, Simone Biles Receive Presidential Medal of Freedom from Joe Biden

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

USWNT winger Megan Rapinoe and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles were among the recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom from United States President Joe Biden on Thursday.

They were among 17 recipients of the award on Thursday, joining former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, actor Denzel Washington—who couldn't attend Thursday's ceremony but will receive the award at a later date—Sandra Lindsay, who was the first American to receive the COVID-19 vaccine outside of clinical trials, and posthumous awards for Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and former Republican Sen. John McCain.

