Jazz Rumors: Donovan Mitchell Won't 'Force Any Action' After Rudy Gobert Trade

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The Utah Jazz have reportedly informed other NBA teams they "don't intend to trade" Donovan Mitchell after dealing center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Thursday on Get Up that the All-Star guard also isn't likely to request a move following Gobert's departure.

"On Mitchell's side, he's going to stand pat," Windhorst said. "He's not going to force any action right now."

Utah has started the offseason by stockpiling draft picks. It acquired four first-rounders and a pick swap in the Gobert blockbuster and added another first-round selection by sending Royce O'Neale to the Brooklyn Nets.

It signaled the Jazz could be heading toward a full-scale rebuild, and Mitchell would have to potential to bring in several more picks if they wanted to go all-in with a focus on the future.

Instead, it sounds like the front office may attempt more of a hybrid approach with Mitchell, who's under contract through the 2024-25 season with a player option for 2025-26, staying as the cornerstone while trying to revitalize the roster around him.

In April, after the Jazz were eliminated in the playoffs by the Dallas Mavericks, the three-time All-Star confirmed he wanted to remain with the organization but provided a less-certain answer when asked whether the roster could chase down a title.

"Honestly, I don't know," Mitchell told reporters. "It's nothing against the group, I just think we've come up short. I think I would like to think that we can find a way, but the same token, that's not up to me. It's not my decision to make that, so we'll go on and see what happens."

He added: "My mindset is to win, and like I said, right now I'm not really looking at [asking for a trade]. ... I just want to win."

As it stands, the Jazz still feature several veterans around Mitchell, including Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic, Malik Beasley, Jordan Clarkson and Patrick Beverley, so there's no sign the team is trying to bottom out at this stage.

How the rest of the offseason plays out will tell the story of how Utah is planning to proceed following the exit of Gobert.

It could try to flip some of the picks it has acquired in search of a different star to pair with Mitchell or it may hope of internal development while waiting on an infusion of talent in the coming drafts.

Only a pick-centric Mitchell trade, which appears off the table for the time being, would signal the Jazz are going to let their championship window fully shut until they can reap the rewards of all their future draft capital.

Given the wide range of potential outcomes, the Jazz are one of the teams to watch closely over the next few months.