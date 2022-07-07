Cowboys' Micah Parsons a 'One-Percenter,' 'Best Singular' LB Talent, AFC Scout Says

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Micah Parsons' dynamic debut season earned the Dallas Cowboys linebacker high praise from NFL front-office personnel ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Parsons checked in at No. 2 on a list of the league's best off-ball linebackers behind only the Indianapolis Colts' Darius Leonard in a survey by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

"Regardless, he's the best playmaker on this list," an unnamed AFC executive said. "Incredible talent. The speed is so good that they are smart to use him all over."

An AFC scout added: "He's a one-percenter."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.