Jody Allen Says Seahawks, Trail Blazers Aren't for Sale; No 'Discussions Happening'

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

Jody Allen addressed the future of the Seattle Seahawks and Portland Trail Blazers, confirming Tuesday neither of the franchises is up for sale and that "there are no sales discussions happening."

Allen said her goal remains "building championship teams that our communities are proud of."

In October 2018, Jody assumed control for the estate of her brother, Paul, following his death. Paul's assets included the Seahawks and Trail Blazers.

John Canzano, formerly of the Oregonian, reported in May the sale of both teams might be inevitable. Canzano cited a source who said the Paul G. Allen Trust is to be "liquidated" based on the instructions Paul left behind.

"Insiders expect the Blazers to be positioned for auction in the next 6-18 months," Canzano wrote. "The Seahawks could follow shortly after, but sources say Jody Allen may be wrangling to keep a piece of the NFL franchise."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported June 2 that Nike founder Phil Knight and Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky were prepared to offer more than $2 billion for the Blazers. A Blazers spokesperson confirmed the offer but said the team wasn't for sale.

There have been few new developments since then, so Allen's statement might raise some questions.

Based on how much money is likely to be involved, the Blazers figure to change hands before the Seahawks do.

Ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season, Forbes valued the Trail Blazers at $2.05 billion, 13th-highest in the league. The Seahawks were valued at $3.5 billion, good for 12th in the NFL, prior to the 2021 season kicking off.

Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal also noted in June that a Washington state law incentivizes the Allen trust to wait until May 2024 to cash in on the Seahawks. If the transaction happens before then, Washington could collect 10 percent of the gross proceeds.