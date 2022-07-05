Tiger Woods Closes Out JP McManus Pro-Am 2022 with 2-Over Final Round

Oisin Keniry/Getty Images

Tiger Woods wrapped up the JP McManus Pro-Am with a two-over 74 in the second round Tuesday at Adare Manor in Limerick, Ireland.

The 15-time champion finished at seven over for the tournament. When he made his way toward the clubhouse, he was tied for 39th in the 49-man field.

Woods went five over in the opening round, his first competitive golf appearance since withdrawing after the third round of the PGA Championship in May. Some rust was to be expected following his layoff.

A double bogey on the second hole set the tone for a frustrating day Monday. On Tuesday, Woods avoided a similar start. Bogeys on Nos. 4 and 9 dropped him to two over at the halfway mark, which was an improvement over his five-over 41 on the front nine in Round 1.

Woods began the back nine with four straight pars and fell to three over with a bogey on No. 14. He quickly rebounded to birdie the 15th and 16th holes.

The JP McManus Pro-Am represented a tune-up for Woods ahead of the Open Championship at St Andrews. He's a three-time Open champion, winning in 2000 at St Andrews and then again in 2005 when the tournament returned to the legendary course.

"This is a pretty historic Open that we are going to be playing," Woods told reporters. "I'm lucky enough to be part of the past champions that have won there, and want to play there again, and I don't know when they are ever going to go back while I'm still able to play at a high level. I want to be able to give it at least one more run at a high level."

At this point in his career, it's difficult to picture the 46-year-old ever winning another major. But that will do little to dull the excitement of seeing him attempt to chase down Jack Nicklaus' all-time record.

The Open Championship will tee off July 14.