Report: Big 12 in 'Deep' Talks to Add Up to 6 Pac-12 Teams After USC, UCLA Exits

The Big 12 is "involved in deep discussions" about adding Pac-12 teams, according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports.

The Big 12 reportedly wants to add at least four teams and is targeting Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah. Oregon and Washington are also in the mix to join and make the Big 12 an 18-team conference, per Dodd.

"Everything is on the table," a Big 12 source told Dodd.

Last week, USC and UCLA left the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, where they are set to begin play in 2024.

The Big Ten will have 16 teams, which will match the SEC's new alignment when Texas and Oklahoma join.

Other conferences have moved aggressively to keep up. The Big 12 added BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston last month to begin play in 2023. Expanding by four more teams would bring membership up to 16 to match the other large conferences.

The Pac-12 is down to 10 members, but it is also looking at adding teams.

"The Pac-12 Board of Directors met this morning and authorized the Conference to explore all expansion options," the conference said in a statement after USC and UCLA departed. "The 10 university presidents and chancellors remain committed to a shared mission of academic and athletic excellence on behalf of our student-athletes."

However, the Pac-12 would essentially be gutted if the Big 12 was successful in recruiting four of its schools.

According to Dodd, the two conferences could also merge in some form.