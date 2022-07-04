Robert Griffin III Still Training for Possible NFL Return: 'Ready to Go Right Now'

David Becker/Getty Images

Robert Griffin III continues to hold out hope of returning to the NFL.

The quarterback and ESPN analyst told Christopher Williams of KWTX in Waco, Texas:

"I'm ready to go right now. Like I said, I train every day, throw, work out. I know what it takes to get my body ready, and I'm doing those things. And yes, it's a little bit tougher having to fly around everywhere and do all the stuff for TV, but when you really want something, you make it work. So if I get that call this year, next year or five years from now, I'll be ready to play."

The 2011 Heisman Trophy winner last played in December 2020 for the Baltimore Ravens, taking over for Lamar Jackson after Jackson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He went 7-of-12 for 33 yards and one interception in a 19-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Ravens waived Griffin in January 2021. By August, he was embarking on his second career, agreeing to a contract with ESPN to become a college football and NFL analyst.

Despite entering the broadcast booth, RG3 told ESPN colleague Adam Schefter he wasn't ready to throw in the towel as a player.

Given his age, it's plausible a team would be willing to offer the 32-year-old Griffin a training camp opportunity. He has plenty of starting experience, and he can provide a different dimension as a runner.

Griffin told The Rich Eisen Show he got some phone calls after running a 4.48-second 40-yard dash in April.

If Griffin is unsuccessful in getting another shot to play, though, he's set up for life after football.

Given the massive sums being thrown around for NFL broadcasters, his new career might be more lucrative than his last one.