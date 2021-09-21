Robert Griffin III Is Still Training for Possible NFL Comeback, Is Open to WFT Return

Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Quarterback Robert Griffin III began this football season in the ESPN broadcast booth. He may finish it on the field—and perhaps sooner than later.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter on his weekly podcast, Griffin is still training for a return to the NFL and is open to reuniting with a Washington Football Team organization that originally drafted him No. 2 overall in 2012.

The Football Team is in need of some depth under center after Ryan Fitzpatrick was added to the Injured Reserve list with a hip injury. Griffin stared in Washington from 2012-2015 before stints with the Cleveland Browns in 2016 and Baltimore Ravens from 2018-2020.

Schefter reported that Griffin remains "engaged in conversations with teams" around the league.

"First and foremost for me, I still want to play," Griffin said on the podcast (comments start at 8:00). "I still want to play. People have asked me that a bunch. I still want to play. I'm working out at 11, 12 at night, 1:00 in the morning after calling games during the day because if it means something to you, you find the time to get the work in. I'm running and throwing, doing all these different things because I still want to play."

The former Baylor star said he's found himself getting emotional in the booth—even tearing up—because of how bad he wants to be back on the field. That's not to say he isn't enjoying his time on television talking NFL and college football, but Griffin said it's easier for him to sit in that chair knowing he's not officially retired."

Just what type of role he'll find if the NFL does come calling remains unknown. In 2020, he saw action in four games with the Ravens and passed for 42 yards with two interceptions. The 2011 Heisman Trophy-winner hasn't thrown for more than 1,000 yards wince the 2014 season—the last time he took the field for the Washington.

As he continues to develop his broadcasting career, Griffin isn't giving up on playing any time soon.

"Honestly, calling the games is fun because it's something I never thought I would ever get into. And you know how it is, they kind of just throw you to the wolves, right? Ten minutes before the game they're teaching me stuff. ... I'm watching these guys going around throwing the ball, catching it, doing all these different things. It makes you miss the game."