Browns' Top Trade Candidates Ahead of 2022 Training Camp

0 of 3

Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns face plenty of uncertainty heading into the 2022 season. On paper, the Browns have a roster ready to contend for a championship. However, they don't know the immediate future of new quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson faces potential league discipline under the personal conduct policy—stemming from 24 lawsuits from women accusing him of sexual misconduct or assault. The league wrapped Watson's disciplinary hearing last week and awaits the decision of Judge Sue L. Robinson.

Cleveland is likely to proceed as if it can contend in 2022, which means the Browns are more likely to be trade buyers than sellers—the team also leads the league with $41.3 million in salary-cap space.

However, this doesn't mean that the Browns won't consider parting with a player or two if it means bolstering a different position or adding future draft capital—the acquisition of Watson cost three first-rounders in addition to two more picks.

Who might the Browns consider moving ahead of training camp? Below, we'll examine Cleveland's best and most logical candidates based on factors like past production, player health, contract status and roster depth.