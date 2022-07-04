X

Victor Bolden Jr., Scooby Wright Shine as Stallions Beat Stars, Win USFL Championship

Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJuly 4, 2022

The Birmingham Stallions are the inaugural USFL champions after defeating the Philadelphia Stars 33-30 in an entertaining, roller-coaster final on Saturday.

Stallions linebacker Scooby Wright III's 46-yard pick-six of backup quarterback KJ Costello with 3:03 remaining proved to be the game-winning touchdown.

Birmingham Stallions @USFLStallions

SCOOBY WITH THE INTERCEPTION OMGGGGG 🐎<a href="https://twitter.com/TwoStarScoob?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TwoStarScoob</a><br><br>📺: FOX <a href="https://t.co/hUUPf0AkSN">pic.twitter.com/hUUPf0AkSN</a>

Costello rebounded with a late 12-yard touchdown to Chris Rowland, and Philadelphia got the ball back with under a minute left, but the Stallions' defense held firm down the stretch to preserve the win.

The USFL Championship MVP trophy went to Victor Bolden Jr., who caught six passes for 64 yards and a touchdown with 3:16 remaining to give Birmingham a 26-23 edge.

Birmingham Stallions @USFLStallions

.<a href="https://twitter.com/McgoughAlex?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@McgoughAlex</a> finds <a href="https://twitter.com/vicbolden?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@vicbolden</a> in the end zone to give us the lead 😤😤🐎 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GiddyUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GiddyUp</a><br><br>📺: FOX <a href="https://t.co/pInw2awlia">pic.twitter.com/pInw2awlia</a>

Bolden caught that pass from backup quarterback Alex McGough, who replaced injured starter J'Mar Smith (leg injury).

Other Stallions stars included running back Bo Scarbrough, who amassed 135 rushing yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Marlon Williams led the team in receiving with seven catches for 105 yards and a score.

Birmingham led 20-9 at halftime, but Philadelphia starter Case Cookus, who tossed three touchdowns while completing 17-of-29 passes for 222 yards, led the Stars on a 14-0 run to take the lead. Two of his passing scores went to Suell, and the other was courtesy of Devin Gray. Unfortunately, Cookus was carted off the field with an injury in the fourth quarter and did not return.

In the end, the USFL's best regular-season team finished off their year with the championship. Twitter heaped praise on numerous Stallions, including Wright, Scarbrough, Bolden and Williams.

Bruce Feldman @BruceFeldmanCFB

Scooby Wright STILL making big plays. Just like at Zona.

AZ Desert Swarm @AZDesertSwarm

Scooby Wright is a champion. His interception touchdown return seals Birmingham's USFL title. Congrats Scoob!

Tyler Stephen Rausa @T_Rausa

Scooby. Wright. What an animal. Proud of you brother <a href="https://twitter.com/TwoStarScoob?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TwoStarScoob</a> 🙌🏼 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChampChamp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChampChamp</a> <a href="https://t.co/zQIxQfLfAp">pic.twitter.com/zQIxQfLfAp</a>

Clint Lamb @ClintRLamb

If I were the Stallions, I’d simply give Bo Scarbrough the football more

Joshua Reed @JoshReed907

Bo Scarbrough needs to be in someone's training camp at the end of this month. He'd be a great backup to Derrick Henry in Tennessee with the Titans.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USFLChampionship?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USFLChampionship</a>

Sidelines - Bama @SSN_Alabama

Bo Scarbrough is just different. I’ve been saying it for a while. Bama fans have been knowing this guy is a beast.

Matthew Coller @MatthewColler

What a drive. Victor Bolden Jr. can play

Michael O'Donnell @Michaeloptv

Victor Bolden Jr with a TD. Birmingham retakes the lead. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USFL</a><br><br>I hope this kid signs with an <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> team during the “offseason”.

Pete, and you will have time for my shenanigans @Pete_Chi_Fan

That man Victor Bolden is so dangerous in open space, and he returns the kickoff to the 50. I have a feeling he’s gonna end up on an NFL roster by the end of next week.

Chris Brady @chris_brady17

Nobody can guard Marlon Williams.

Justin Riley 🥋 @JustinRiley7

Marlon Williams just worked his man. The DB had no choice but to get the PI. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USFL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GiddyUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GiddyUp</a>

Birmingham went 9-1 in the regular season before beating the New Orleans Breakers in the semifinals and Philadelphia in the finals for an 11-1 mark. The Stars, who end their year at 7-5, took down the 9-1 New Jersey Generals before meeting the Stallions.

