Victor Bolden Jr., Scooby Wright Shine as Stallions Beat Stars, Win USFL Championship

Patrick Smith/USFL/Getty Images

The Birmingham Stallions are the inaugural USFL champions after defeating the Philadelphia Stars 33-30 in an entertaining, roller-coaster final on Saturday.

Stallions linebacker Scooby Wright III's 46-yard pick-six of backup quarterback KJ Costello with 3:03 remaining proved to be the game-winning touchdown.

Costello rebounded with a late 12-yard touchdown to Chris Rowland, and Philadelphia got the ball back with under a minute left, but the Stallions' defense held firm down the stretch to preserve the win.

The USFL Championship MVP trophy went to Victor Bolden Jr., who caught six passes for 64 yards and a touchdown with 3:16 remaining to give Birmingham a 26-23 edge.

Bolden caught that pass from backup quarterback Alex McGough, who replaced injured starter J'Mar Smith (leg injury).

Other Stallions stars included running back Bo Scarbrough, who amassed 135 rushing yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Marlon Williams led the team in receiving with seven catches for 105 yards and a score.

Birmingham led 20-9 at halftime, but Philadelphia starter Case Cookus, who tossed three touchdowns while completing 17-of-29 passes for 222 yards, led the Stars on a 14-0 run to take the lead. Two of his passing scores went to Suell, and the other was courtesy of Devin Gray. Unfortunately, Cookus was carted off the field with an injury in the fourth quarter and did not return.

In the end, the USFL's best regular-season team finished off their year with the championship. Twitter heaped praise on numerous Stallions, including Wright, Scarbrough, Bolden and Williams.

Birmingham went 9-1 in the regular season before beating the New Orleans Breakers in the semifinals and Philadelphia in the finals for an 11-1 mark. The Stars, who end their year at 7-5, took down the 9-1 New Jersey Generals before meeting the Stallions.