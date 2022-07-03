DK Metcalf Responds After U.S. Open Tennis Twitter Takes Shot at Seahawks' Drew Lock

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf has had enough of the US Open roasting his quarterback on Twitter.

After a Seahawks fan commented on one of the US Open's Twitter posts saying, "Not a sport," the US Open roasted the fan by saying he's going to have to suffer through 17 games of Drew Lock at quarterback.

Metcalf responded by tweeting, "Alright Chill we get the point @usopen." His response was enough to silence the US Open Twitter account.

Lock is set to be Seattle's starting quarterback after the franchise traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. He is undoubtedly a downgrade from Wilson, but the Seahawks clearly believe the 25-year-old has enough tools to help them be successful in 2022.

Lock was Denver's starter in 2020 and he completed 57.3 percent of his passes for 2,933 yards and 16 touchdowns against 15 interceptions in 13 games. He also rushed for 160 yards and three scores.

The Missouri product appeared in six games last season, completing 60.4 percent of his passes for 787 yards and two touchdowns against two interceptions.

If Lock doesn't work out, Seattle can always turn to Geno Smith. However, the franchise has also been linked to a trade for Cleveland Browns signal-caller Baker Mayfield.