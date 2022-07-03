Israel Adesanya And the Real Winners and Losers from UFC 276

1 of 9

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Adesanya is the best middleweight in the world.

Still.

But while there was no relevant suggestion that Cannonier was deserving of anything behind the unanimous decision loss he was handed in Saturday’s main event, it was equally apparent that the entertainment value in the champion’s latest appearance ended when the fight began.

Adesanya arrived at the Octagon after a long, methodical walk in which he paid homage to the WWE’s iconic "Undertaker" character, complete with the wrestler's familiar theme music and an urn etched with Cannonier's first name.

Cormier referred to it as the greatest walkout he'd ever seen and it was no doubt delightful to the wrestling company's royalty in the audience, including longtime company czar Vince McMahon.

Still, when the 25 minutes of would-be combat ended, the audience booed.

Adesanya was given margins of 49-46, 49-46 and 50-45 on the three official scorecards—matching B/R's four rounds to one scoring—but never doggedly pursued the KO or submission he claimed before the fight that he’d secure.

Nor did Cannonier create the mayhem he'd promised, instead seeming content to stay on the outside, where he was consistently tagged with jabs, crosses and kicks.

He occasionally charged and created clinch situations but was never able to secure a takedown or land a significant combination of punches.

"It was two great coaches and two great teams," Adesanya said. "They had a good game plan. It was really hard to get my second-level tactics going. They had a good plan."

Now that he's 5-0 against the top three contenders in the division and also has a victory over No. 6, Adesanya was pointed in his post-fight callout of Alex Pereira, who beat him twice as a professional kickboxer—including once by knockout.

Pereira KO'd the fourth-ranked middleweight, Sean Strickland, elsewhere on the main card and came to cage-side for the main event.

"Next time," Adesanya said, "I put you on skates."

Cormier is surely intrigued by the prospect.

"Pereira has the ability to put him out," he said. "We've seen that. There's a lot of energy for that fight."