Damian Lillard Rumors: Star's New Contract with Trail Blazers Isn't a 'Sure Thing'

Damian Lillard is under contract with the Portland Trail Blazers for at least two more seasons, but the franchise wants him to stick around even longer and intends to offer him a two-year extension worth more than $100 million, according to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer.

However, that new contract isn't a "sure thing," according to The Athletic's Sam Amick, who wrote:

"While it has been widely assumed Lillard will accept the two-year extension offer worth more than $100 million that is expected to come his way, sources say the Trail Blazers still needed to have a strong offseason to persuade Lillard to sign on through the 2026-27 campaign (when he'll be 36). The deadline here isn’t until the start of the regular season, and I’m being told this is not a sure thing just yet."

