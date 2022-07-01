Windhorst: Kyrie Irving 'Focused on Forcing Himself' to Lakers from Nets in Trade

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving likely will never play another game in a Brooklyn Nets uniform.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reports that Irving's mind is set on heading out West.

"Kyrie Irving is out of town as fast as he possibly can. He's focused, as [Stephen A. Smith] said, on forcing himself to the L.A. Lakers," Windhorst said on Thursday's episode of SportsCenter.

