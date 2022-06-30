DeAndre Jordan, Nuggets Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contract in 2022 NBA Free Agency

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Veteran center DeAndre Jordan is reportedly heading back out West.

Jordan has agreed to a one-year, veteran's minimum contract with the Denver Nuggets at the start of free agency Thursday, according to Mike Singer of the Denver Post.

