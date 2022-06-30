Report: Lakers Have 'Strong Interest' in Retaining Malik Monk in NBA Free Agency

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers don't have a lot of flexibility to boost their roster in free agency, but they do hope to retain Malik Monk when the new league year begins on Thursday.

Per The Athletic's Jovan Buha, the Lakers will "strongly consider" re-signing Monk if they don't land a tall wing and he's willing to take a discount to remain with the club.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

