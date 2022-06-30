Jamie Foxx Posts Audio of Tom Brady Jokingly Calling Cameron Diaz to Help Unretire

Lance King/Getty Images

Our long international nightmare is over because Cameron Diaz is returning to movies, thanks to a little help from Tom Brady.

Jamie Foxx posted an audio clip on Twitter of himself talking to Diaz about their upcoming film project. The Academy Award-winning actor brought Brady on the call to help ease Diaz's nerves about coming out of retirement.

Sure, it was obviously a planned bit between the three of them. But it's hard to be cynical about Brady being able to joke about his non-retirement in March.

Per Umberto Gonzalez of Yahoo.com, Foxx and Diaz will co-star in the upcoming Netflix action-comedy Back in Action from director Seth Gordon. Gordon and Brendan O’Brien co-wrote the script.

Diaz's sabbatical from acting was much more substantive than Brady's from football. The 49-year-old confirmed in 2018 interview with EW.com's Natalie Abrams her retirement from acting.

Back in Action will mark Diaz's first feature since the remake of Annie in 2014.

Brady has some acting experience on his resume. The seven-time Super Bowl champion appeared in Ted 2 and Stuck on You. We know he has an in with both stars of Back in Action if he wants to sneak in a cameo onscreen between games during the NFL season.