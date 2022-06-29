Report: Gregg Popovich Excited to Coach Young Spurs Team After Dejounte Murray Trade

Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

The San Antonio Spurs could be in for another disappointing season in 2022-23 following a reported trade that will send Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks. However, Gregg Popovich is reportedly embracing the chance to coach one of the youngest squads in the NBA.

According to Mike Finger of the San Antonio Express-News, Popovich is said to be excited "like he's back at Pomona-Pitzer" and is "completely on board" with coaching a young roster next season.

