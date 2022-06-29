X

    Russell Wilson, Josh Allen, Davante Adams Headline NFL's Top-Selling Jerseys of 2022

    Doric SamJune 29, 2022

    Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

    Russell Wilson has yet to make his debut in a Denver Broncos uniform, but he's already scored a win.

    The NFL revealed the highest-selling jerseys of 2022 so far on Wednesday, and Wilson topped the list:

    NFL @NFL

    The hottest unis on the market 👀<br><br>Whose jersey are you getting next? <a href="https://t.co/TA9ppNAgPZ">pic.twitter.com/TA9ppNAgPZ</a>

    The Broncos acquired Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks this offseason in a blockbuster trade. The nine-time Pro Bowl selection instantly makes Denver a playoff contender as the team tries to end its six-year postseason drought.

    Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had the second-highest selling jersey, followed by Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, who is also in a new home after being traded from the Green Bay Packers.

    Somewhat surprisingly, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett ranked fourth on the list ahead of the likes of Tom Brady, Super Bowl LVI MVP Cooper Kupp and Patrick Mahomes.

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.