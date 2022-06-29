Miles Sanders on Eagles Offseason: 'We All Feel Like We’re on an All-Star Team'

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are confident after adding receiver A.J. Brown in the offseason.

"We all feel like we're on an all-star team, so we feel great," running back Miles Sanders told Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports. "We feel unstoppable; I'm not gonna lie. The vibes are great, always have been. Nick Sirianni is doing a great job just keeping the vibes right, the chemistry good. We compete a lot in practice. But we've gotta see. It's gonna come down to camp, taking it day-by-day, putting everything together."

There is some exciting talent on the Eagles offense, starting with dynamic quarterback Jalen Hurts. Sanders gives the team a versatile weapon out of the backfield, while DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert have the potential to be elite pass-catchers. After trading for Brown during the 2022 draft, the Eagles could be dangerous next season.

That said, the Eagles' only offensive Pro Bowler last season was center Jason Kelce.

Sanders was inconsistent last season and had only 912 yards from scrimmage in 12 games. Smith and Goedert have promising futures but have yet to hit 1,000 receiving yards in a season. Brown is the only proven skill player, and even he had an up-and-down 2021, totaling 869 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games.

After going 9-8 last season, the Eagles are seemingly far from "unstoppable."

Despite the high hopes, Philadelphia will hope this doesn't go the same way as Vince Young declaring the Eagles a "dream team" before finishing 8-8 in 2011.