Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic Win, Andy Murray Loss Highlight Wednesday's Results

Novak Djokovic is on to the third round at Wimbledon for the 13th consecutive year.

The men's No. 1 seed took out Thanasi Kokkinakis in straight sets Wednesday. Djokovic dropped a total of seven games in his 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 win. He hasn't lost in the first two rounds of this tournament since 2008.

Day 3 at the All England Club was also highlighted by John Isner sending Andy Murray home, as well as several top-10 upsets from the men's and women's brackets. Casper Ruud, Anett Kontaveit, Garbine Muguruza and Emma Raducanu were all sent home.

Here's a roundup of the latest results from Wimbledon.

Men's Singles Results

No. 1 Novak Djokovic def. Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-1, 6-4, 6-2

Ugo Humbert def. No. 3 Casper Ruud 3-6, 6-2, 7-5, 6-4

No. 5 Carlos Alcaraz def. Tallon Griekspoor 6-4, 7-6 (0), 6-3

No. 9 Cameron Norrie def. Jaume Munar 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-0, 6-2

No. 10 Jannik Sinner def. Mikael Ymer 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2

No. 20 John Isner def. Andy Murray 6-4, 7-6 (4), (3) 6-7, 6-4

No. 22 Nikoloz Basilashvili def. Quentin Halys 7-6 (9-7), 0-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5)

No. 23 Frances Tiafoe def. Maximilian Marterer 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (3)

No. 25 Miomir Kecmanovic def. Alejandro Tabilo 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-3

No. 30 Tommy Paul def. Adrian Mannarino 6-2, 6-4, 6-1

David Goffin def. No. 31 Sebastian Baez 6-1, 6-2, 6-4

No. 32 Oscar Otte def. Christian Harrison 3-1 (Retired)

Steve Johnson def. Ryan Peniston 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

Alexander Bublik def. Dusan Lajovic 7-6 (9-7), 6-2, 7-5

Women's Singles Results

Jule Niemeier def. No. 2 Anett Kontaveit 6-4, 6-0

No. 3 Ons Jabeur def. Katarzyna Kawa 6-4, 6-0

No. 5 Maria Sakkari def. Viktoriya Tomova 6-4, 6-3

No. 6 Karolina Pliskova def. Tereza Martincova 7-6 (1), 7-5

No. 8 Jessica Pegula def. Donna Vekic 6-3, 7-6 (2)

Greet Minnen def. No. 9 Garbine Muguruza 6-4, 6-0

Caroline Garcia def. No. 10 Emma Raducanu 6-3, 6-3

No. 12 Jelena Ostapenko def. Yanina Wickmayer 6-2, 6-2

No. 15 Angelique Kerber def. Magda Linette 6-3, 6-3

Tatjana Maria def. No. 26 Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 1-6, 7-5

No. 28 Alison Riske-Amritraj def. Maja Chwalinska 3-6, 6-1, 6-0

Lesia Tsurenko def. No. 29 Anhelina Kalinina 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

No. 33 Shuai Zhang def. Marta Kostyuk 7-6 (8-6), 6-2

Harriet Dart def. Rebeka Masarova 6-1, 6-4

Marie Bouzkova def. Ann Li 6-3, 6-0

Diane Parry def. Mai Hontama 6-3, 6-2

Irina-Camelia Begu def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-4, 6-4

After a slight stumble in his opening-round match against Soonwoo Kwon, Djokovic looked like his normal self Wednesday.

Djokovic came out of the gate on fire, winning the first three games and breaking Kokkinakis' serve twice in the first set. He jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the second set before the Australian tried to make things interesting by winning three of the next five games.

Back on serve leading 5-4, Djokovic got Kokkinakis to commit four forced errors to take the game and go up by two sets. The six-time Wimbledon champion needed just 39 minutes to close out the third set and the match.

Djokovic's return game was the key to his success in the second round. He only had one ace and three double-faults but won five of his 13 break-point opportunities and had a 30-8 advantage in net points.

"I'm very happy with my performance. I started very well, solid from the back of the court, made him work for every point and worked him around the court," Djokovic said on the court after his win.

Wednesday marked Djokovic's 23rd consecutive victory at Wimbledon dating back to 2018. He's five wins away from becoming the first person with four straight titles at this event since Roger Federer (2003-07).

The top half of the men's bracket took a hit with Ruud's stunning four-set loss to Ugo Humbert. The French Open runner-up looked good early with a 6-3 first-set win that saw him go 3-of-3 on break points.

Humbert, who committed 15 unforced errors in the opening set, quickly course-corrected to earn his first win over a seeded opponent all season.

The third set was arguably the crowning achievement of Humbert's career in a Grand Slam tournament. He went back on serve trailing 3-0 and hit three winners to get his first game in the set.

Humbert broke Ruud's serve in the next game and had four more winners in the fifth game to square the set 3-3. After Ruud went back up 5-4 later in the set, Humbert took the final three games to go up a set.

Serving for the match in the fourth set, Humbert got Ruud to commit a forced error to make his first appearance in the third round at Wimbledon since 2019.

Based on the current ATP rankings, Djokovic (No. 3), Rafael Nadal (No. 4), Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 5) and Carlos Alcaraz (No. 7) are the only players in the top 10 left in the tournament.

Isner, who is No. 24 in the ATP rankings, advanced to the third round for the first time since 2018. He took out Murray in a four-set thriller that lasted nearly three-and-a-half hours.

As is often the case, Isner's powerful serve made a huge difference in the win. The American hit 36 aces, including two in the final game to set up match point. He hit a backhand volley to secure the win.

Murray put forth a valiant effort by forcing tiebreaks in the second and third sets. He won the third-set tiebreak to avoid losing in straight sets. The 35-year-old took a 2-1 lead in the fourth set before Isner won three straight games to regain control.

The women's bracket was thrown for a loop Wednesday with three of the top 10 seeds being sent home.

Kontaveit continues to have a nightmare season in Grand Slam tournaments. She lost in the second round at the Australian Open, dropped her first match at the French Open and was stunned by Jule Niemeier in straight sets at Wimbledon.

This was Kontaveit's first tournament since Roland Garros, as she has been suffering from the after-effects of COVID-19.

Niemeier, 22, is competing at Wimbledon for the first time in her career. She will take on unseeded Lesia Tsurenko in the third round Friday.

Raducanu's quest to win her second Grand Slam title will have to wait. The 19-year-old was defeated in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 by Caroline Garcia.

Garcia was able to take advantage of Raducanu's struggles on serve in the win. Raducanu didn't have an ace, committed three double-faults and allowed her opponent to go 5-of-8 on break points.

Despite her abrupt exit from Wimbledon, Raducanu did have a good perspective about things after the match.

"There's no pressure. Like, why is there any pressure? I'm still 19. Like, it's a joke. I literally won a Slam," she told reporters. "Yes, I have had attention. But I'm a Slam champion, so no one's going to take that away from me. Yeah, if anything, the pressure is on those who haven't done that."

Ninth-seeded Garbine Muguruza also found herself bitten by the upset bug. Belgium's Greet Minnen sent Muguruza home with a 6-4, 6-0 win. The 24-year-old is on to the third round of a Grand Slam tournament for the second time in her career (2021 U.S. Open).

The rest of the second round will be played Thursday, with Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff among the marquee players in action.