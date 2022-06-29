'The Mountain' Hafthor Bjornsson Accepts Tyson Fury Boxing Challenge: 'Let's Do This'

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Game of Thrones star and former strongman competitor Hafthor "The Mountain" Bjornsson is up for a fight with world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.

According to TMZ Sports, Bjornsson responded Wednesday to a post Fury made on his Instagram page, which read: "I wonder if Thor Bjornsson could take a crashing right hand to that big jaw. Who would have Thor's hammer? Would this mountain be too big to climb?"

The Mountain isn't backing down, as he replied: "I'm 100% up for war. Let's do this."

It is unclear if Fury was actually laying down a legitimate challenge, but if he was, they would be evenly matched from a physical perspective since they are both 6'9", although Bjornsson clearly has the muscle mass advantage.

In terms of boxing experience, however, it is no contest with Fury having a significant upper hand.

The 33-year-old Fury is arguably one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time with a 33-0-1 record and 23 wins by way of knockout. He is the reigning WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion, and he has also held the WBA (Super), WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles during his career.

Fury impressively scored back-to-back knockout victories against Deontay Wilder in 2020 and 2021, and he most recently retained his heavyweight titles in a TKO win over Dillian Whyte in his native England in April.

The 33-year-old Bjornsson won the World's Strongest Man competition in 2018 and has also won Europe's Strongest Man and the Arnold Strongman Classic.

In addition to acting, the Icelandic star has gotten into boxing, competing in four professional fights. The Mountain owns a record of 2-0-2 with one of his victories coming by way of knockout.

Despite his imposing size and strength, Bjornsson would likely be in over his head in a boxing match against Fury, although an exhibition would undoubtedly generate a ton of interest.