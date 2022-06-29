Giannis Antetokounmpo Unveils 1st Look at Nike Zoom Freak 4 Sneaker

AP Photo/Steven Senne

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo unveiled the design for his latest signature shoe, the Nike Zoom Freak 4, ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season.

Antetokounmpo re-signed with Nike on a long-term contract extension in November 2017 after hearing pitches from other companies, including Adidas, Under Armour and Li-Ning.

In 2019, Kurt Badenhausen of Forbes noted the Greek Freak was earning $10 million annually from the sneaker deal.

Giannis also teamed with Nike and the card game UNO for a special collection in October.

"I want every product to be genuine and authentic, and playing UNO with my brothers is a big part of our lives," the 27-year-old forward said. "The Nike team has done a great job bringing my ideas to life, and I think they've created something for every Nike, UNO and basketball fan in this collection."

Between his off-court earnings and his salary from the five-year, $228.2 million contract with the Bucks, Antetokounmpo ranked 10th on Forbes' list of the highest-paid athletes in the world for 2022 with a total projected income of $80.9 million.

The 2013 first-round pick has developed into one of the best players of the generation while building a resume that includes a championship with the Bucks in 2021, two NBA MVP Awards and six consecutive All-Star selections.

Antetokounmpo will look to continue building that list of accolades next season, the second year of his contract with Milwaukee that potentially runs through 2025-26.