    Giannis Antetokounmpo Unveils 1st Look at Nike Zoom Freak 4 Sneaker

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVJune 29, 2022

    AP Photo/Steven Senne

    Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo unveiled the design for his latest signature shoe, the Nike Zoom Freak 4, ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season.

    Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

    FIRST LOOK: Giannis unveils his upcoming Nike Zoom Freak 4 👀<br><br>Reverse Swoosh reads: “The One Who Believed Would Become The Unbelievable” <a href="https://t.co/7yi8a64xe9">pic.twitter.com/7yi8a64xe9</a>

    Antetokounmpo re-signed with Nike on a long-term contract extension in November 2017 after hearing pitches from other companies, including Adidas, Under Armour and Li-Ning.

    In 2019, Kurt Badenhausen of Forbes noted the Greek Freak was earning $10 million annually from the sneaker deal.

    Giannis also teamed with Nike and the card game UNO for a special collection in October.

    "I want every product to be genuine and authentic, and playing UNO with my brothers is a big part of our lives," the 27-year-old forward said. "The Nike team has done a great job bringing my ideas to life, and I think they've created something for every Nike, UNO and basketball fan in this collection."

    Between his off-court earnings and his salary from the five-year, $228.2 million contract with the Bucks, Antetokounmpo ranked 10th on Forbes' list of the highest-paid athletes in the world for 2022 with a total projected income of $80.9 million.

    The 2013 first-round pick has developed into one of the best players of the generation while building a resume that includes a championship with the Bucks in 2021, two NBA MVP Awards and six consecutive All-Star selections.

    Antetokounmpo will look to continue building that list of accolades next season, the second year of his contract with Milwaukee that potentially runs through 2025-26.

