Woj: Teams Still Plan To Contact Nets About Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Trades

Even with Kyrie Irving opting into his contract for 2022-23, the rest of the league doesn't believe the situation is finished.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Get Up that organizations will keep calling about both Irving and Kevin Durant:

"Teams are going to continue to touch base with Brooklyn to make sure that they plan to keep this group together," Wojnarowski said.

There were reportedly multiple trade scenarios available for the Nets, but Irving said he plans to fulfill his four-year commitment to the team, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The opt-in was a surprising twist after Charania previously reported the two sides were at an "impasse."

Irving even created a list of teams for a sign-and-trade, with the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly interested, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Durant was also "considering options with his future" with Irving seemingly on the trade block, per Charania.

It means even with the two players under contract for next season, there could still be uncertainty about the future.

Durant and Irving have spent three years together in Brooklyn and have just one playoff series win. Last season was especially disappointing, with the team finishing seventh in the Eastern Conference before being swept in the first round of the playoffs.

James Harden was already traded in February after things didn't work out with the planned Big Three. It leaves a new trio of Irving, Durant and Ben Simmons, but there are a lot of question marks heading into 2022-23.

The Nets plan to keep the current group together, per Wojnarowski, but opposing teams clearly see an opening for the squad to start again.