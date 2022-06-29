Odell Beckham Jr. Sells Ohio Mansion Featuring Game Streaming Room for $3.3M

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sold his Ohio mansion for $3.3 million on Monday.

TMZ Sports reported Wednesday the house, which is located 20 miles outside Cleveland in the Columbia Station township, was placed on the market in April and features 13,800 square feet of space with four bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Other amenities include a movie theater, streaming room, golf simulator, custom-made shoe closet, game room and three-car garage, per TMZ.



Beckham spent two-plus seasons with the Browns. He was acquired from the New York Giants in a March 2019 trade and remained with the organization until getting waived in November, when he was quickly signed by the Los Angeles Rams.

The 29-year-old LSU product topped 1,000 yards in his first season in Cleveland, but his role in the offense diminished from there, including just 17 catches for 232 yards and no touchdowns in six appearances last season before his exit.

He looked rejuvenated after the move to L.A. The three-time Pro Bowler scored five touchdowns in eight regular-season games and added two more in the playoffs, including a score in the team's Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals before suffering a torn ACL.

Beckham remains a free agent ahead of the 2022 season while he recovers from the knee injury.

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported on You Pod to Win the Game (via Heavy's Jonathan Adams) potential landing spots include the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints, who play in OBJ's native Louisiana.

Based on his play with the Rams, he'll be a terrific late-offseason pickup for any offense.