WBO, WBA Champion Kali Reis to Star in 'True Detective' Season 4 on HBO

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Boxing fans will see a familiar face when season four of True Detective premieres on HBO.

Kali Reis has been cast as co-lead in the anthology crime drama. Reis (19-7-1) holds the WBA, WBO and IBO light welterweight championships.

Reis will star alongside Oscar-winning actress Jodie Foster, who is taking the first major television acting role of her adult life. The season is set to be filmed in Iceland.

The premise of True Detective: Night Country states: "When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice."

Reis made her acting debut in the 2021 thriller film Catch the Fair One, which she co-wrote. She received a special jury mention for best actress at the Tribeca Film Festival, while the film received the audience award. She also received a nomination for best female lead at the Film Independent Spirit Awards for her performance.