Bryson DeChambeau: LIV Golf 'Could Be a Force for Good in the Future of the Game'

Jamie Squire/LIV Golf/via Getty Images

Former PGA Tour star Bryson DeChambeau believes the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series of which he is now a part could be a game-changer for the sport in the future and hopes people can move on from the fact that it is being funded by Saudi Arabians.

Ahead of his LIV Golf debut at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday, DeChambeau told reporters that the breakaway circuit "could be a force for good in the future of the game."

DeChambeau is one of a number of high-profile players to join LIV Golf after previously playing on the PGA Tour, including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter.

The 28-year-old was reportedly paid more than $100 million to ditch the PGA Tour and join LIV Golf. That's in addition to competing for the $25 million purse at each event, with the winners receiving $4 million.

DeChambeau explained his decision to join LIV Golf on Tuesday:

“It was a personal business decision. For me, I run and operate my golf as a business as well as wanting to be one of the better players in the world. It was going to give me more resources and opportunities to reinvest in my local community in Dallas and back in my original home in California. We’re improving my foundation, and also building a multiple-use complex in Dallas.

“It also gives me the ability to rest and to have weeks off and recover my body in a way I want to, so I can be prepared to give it my all when it comes time, not be depleted every week and continuing to be depleted over the course of time.’’

DeChambeau has had a rough 2022 season after undergoing surgery on his hand in April. He has missed the cut in four of the seven events he has competed in and his best finish came at the Hero World Challenge in December when he finished tied for 14th.

His comments come after Rory McIlroy expressed frustration about players jumping to the Saudi-backed league last week. McIlroy called Brooks Koepka and the other competitors "duplicitous" for stating their commitment to the PGA Tour before backing out to play in the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

The PGA Tour is suspending all players that take part in any LIV Golf tournaments. That said, the tour is attempting to compete with LIV Golf by increasing its purse sizes for 2023, with marquee events featuring purses worth at least $20 million.

However, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan stated that the tour won't be able to compete with the breakaway circuit "with a foreign monarchy that is spending billions of dollars in an attempt to buy the game of golf."

So while the PGA Tour has increased purse sizes, players could still decide to compete in LIV Golf tournaments in the future because of the intrigue of competing for a larger sum.