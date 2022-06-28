Where Terry McLaurin's 3-Year, $71M Contract Extension Ranks Among NFL's Top WRs

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

It wouldn't be the NFL offseason if there wasn't news of a wide receiver getting a lucrative new contract.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Terry McLaurin will sign a three-year extension with the Washington Commanders worth up to $71 million in new money, including a wide receiver-record $28 million signing bonus.

Factoring in McLaurin's $2.8 million base salary in 2022, he can earn up to $73.8 million over the next four years.

Per Spotrac, McLaurin's new deal ranks seventh among all wide receivers in average annual salary and 12th in total value. Tyreek Hill ($30 million), Davante Adams ($28 million), DeAndre Hopkins ($27.5 million), Cooper Kupp ($26.7 million), A.J. Brown ($25 million) and Stefon Diggs ($24 million) rank above the Commanders star in AAV.

