UFC 276: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway Head-to-Toe Breakdown

0 of 5

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway will fight for more than a belt at UFC 276 on Saturday in Las Vegas. The winner of their co-headlining bout can fairly be called the greatest featherweight in UFC history.

It will be the third time the two stars have met. The Australian champion Volkanovski won the first encounter in late 2019, swiping the title from Holloway with a unanimous decision. He also won their immediate rematch in July 2020, defeating his Hawaiian rival via split decision.

While that brought the Aussie to 2-0 in their rivalry—not your typical foundation for a trilogy fight—both of his victories were extremely close, and the second was downright controversial.

A third bout has been justifiable since the last time the two featherweight greats were in the Octagon together. They made it unavoidable by scoring two wins apiece in the time since. Volkanovski defended the title with a decision win over Brian Ortega last year and a lopsided TKO defeat of Chan Sung Jung in April. Holloway rattled off a pair of thrilling decision wins over top contenders Calvin Kattar and Yair Rodriguez.

Those victories reaffirmed they're two of the best featherweights in UFC history. Saturday, we'll find out which guy is the best.