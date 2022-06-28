Baker Mayfield Says He's 'Moved On' from Browns When Asked About Returning as CLE QB

Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Baker Mayfield says he has "moved on" from the Cleveland Browns and that any movement toward reconciliation would have to come from the team, per Casey Murdock of SoonerScoop.com:

However, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported that "things went down" differently before Cleveland's mandatory minicamp this month.

The Browns have been seeking a trade for Mayfield and excused him from minicamp.

"We felt like that was the best decision for both sides," head coach Kevin Stefanski said.

Mayfield requested a trade in March after starting 59 games for Cleveland over the last four years.

The 2018 No. 1 overall pick is coming off a disappointing season, totaling a career-low 17 passing touchdowns in 14 games while dealing with a torn labrum in his left shoulder. A year after the Browns won their first playoff game since 1994, they missed the playoffs with an 8-9 record.

Cleveland spent the offseason pursuing other quarterbacks and acquired Deshaun Watson in a trade with the Houston Texans in March.

Despite the blockbuster trade, the Browns could need an alternative at the position if the NFL suspends Watson for violating the league's personal conduct policy. The quarterback's disciplinary hearing begins Tuesday.

Even if Watson is unavailable, though, it seems Mayfield will not be an option for the Browns.

Meanwhile, Mayfield and the Seattle Seahawks have mutual interest, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com also reported the Carolina Panthers remain a "realistic possibility" for a trade.