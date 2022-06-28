Fake Baker Mayfield Jersey Posted on Seahawks Pro Shop amid Browns Trade Rumors

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Amid rumors that the Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns have been discussing a trade involving Baker Mayfield, a fake Mayfield jersey was leaked onto the Seahawks' online pro shop.

A Twitter user posted an image of the jersey:

Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, someone changed the information on the webpage for ordering Quandre Diggs jersey, who currently wears the No. 6 for Seattle.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports HQ reported last week that the Seahawks have a "high-level" of interest in acquiring Mayfield and would be open to the idea of giving him a contract extension.

There has been no indication at this point that a trade is imminent. Mayfield has frequently been linked to the Seahawks and Carolina Panthers throughout the offseason.

During the 2022 NFL draft in April, Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported the Browns and Panthers had talks about Mayfield that "broke down over a range of factors, from mismatched trade assets, the final split of Mayfield’s $18.8 million salary, and at one point, a complication with Mayfield’s contract that needed to be reworked and approved by the NFL before any trade could have been consummated."

The Panthers wound up selecting Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral in the third round of the draft. He will likely compete with Sam Darnold to be their starting quarterback this season.

Seattle currently has Drew Lock and Geno Smith as its top two quarterbacks. Smith completed 70.5 percent of his attempts with four touchdowns and no interceptions in three starts last season for Seattle.

Lock completed 60.4 percent of his passes with two touchdowns and two interceptions in six games with the Denver Broncos in 2021.

Mayfield is hoping to find a situation that allows him to resurrect his career after a disappointing and injury-plagued 2021 season with the Cleveland Browns. The former No. 1 overall pick set career lows with 3,010 passing yards and 17 touchdowns in 14 starts.