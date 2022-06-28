Dana White Says He Has No Interest in Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Rematch

Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

UFC president Dana White isn't clamoring to see UFC star Conor McGregor step in the ring for a rematch with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. any time soon.

When asked by TMZ Sports about the possibility of McGregor and Mayweather reprising their 2017 bout, White replied: "I have less than zero interest in seeing that again."

The question was posed in reference to McGregor posting a photo of himself boxing Mayweather on Instagram earlier this month with the caption, "I accept."

White was unaware of the post, saying: "I didn't even know that. I haven't seen it."

When Mayweather and McGregor clashed in August 2017, it was one of the most highly anticipated events in the history of combat sports, pitting all-time greats in their respective disciplines against each other.

Mayweather vs. McGregor was a massive success in terms of pay-per-view buys and the fight was entertaining overall with McGregor holding his own, but it felt like Mayweather could have ended it any time he wanted, and he did so in the 10th round, scoring a technical knockout victory.

That win moved Mayweather to a perfect 50-0 in his career, and he subsequently retired. While Mayweather hasn't had another professional fight since then, he has competed in three exhibition bouts against Tenshin Nasukawa, Logan Paul and Don Moore.

It is unclear if Mayweather would come out of retirement for an official fight against McGregor, but he has shown plenty of willingness to fight in some capacity if the price is right.

As for McGregor, he returned to UFC after the Mayweather bout. However, he hasn't been the same fighter as he once was, losing three of his four UFC contests since the Mayweather fight.

That included a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last July, during which he suffered a broken leg.

McGregor has been targeting a return to the Octagon as soon as later this summer, and if that happens, White is mulling plans, as he told TMZ Sports that he likes the idea of McGregor vs. Michael Chandler.

It isn't yet known if McGregor would agree to that fight, but the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion will command plenty of attention in the combat sports world when he does return, whether it is in MMA or boxing.