Clippers Roster, Starting Lineup After John Wall's Reported Plan to Sign Contract

The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly expected to add a five-time All-Star to their rotation.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Houston Rockets and point guard John Wall agreed to a buyout of the final year of his contract so he can become a free agent. The team paid him $44.3 million in 2021-22 even though he didn't play a game, and he had picked up his $47.4 million player option.

Haynes noted Wall is expected to give back approximately $7 million in salary.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wall is expected to join the Clippers even though other teams will pursue him.

Here is a look at the rotation and lineup with the reported addition of Wall, per Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype:

PG: John Wall, Reggie Jackson, Jason Preston

SG: Paul George, Luke Kennard, Brandon Boston Jr.

SF: Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, Terance Mann

PF: Marcus Morris Sr., Robert Covington

C: Ivica Zubac (club option)

There was a time when adding the University of Kentucky product would have been a league-altering move. After all, he was the No. 1 pick in the 2010 NBA draft and has a resume that includes a 2016-17 All-NBA third team nod and 2014-15 All-Defensive second team selection.

He used his athleticism to blow past defenders in the open floor and helped lead the Washington Wizards to the playoffs four times in five seasons from 2013-14 through 2017-18.

Yet Wall hasn't played since April 2021 and missed the 2019-20 season. He last played more than 41 contests in 2016-17.

There is also concern that the 31-year-old's game won't age particularly well since he used his athleticism to beat opponents off the dribble and is a 32.3 percent three-point shooter in his career.

But he will have stars around him in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to attract most of the attention from opposing defenses, which should give him room to operate.

Whether Wall can take advantage of that and return to the form he showed in his prime could determine how much of a championship threat the Clippers are in 2022-23.