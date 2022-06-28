LA Lakers' Top Trade and Free-agency Targets After Kyrie Irving Picks Up Nets Option

0 of 5

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The NBA offseason is less than two weeks old, and we've already witnessed the birth and (likely) death of a "Kyrie Irving to the Los Angeles Lakers" rumor.

On draft day, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania both reported on Irving's potential departure from the Brooklyn Nets. Wojnarowski even listed Irving's preferred sign-and-trade destinations, with the Lakers among them.

Four days later, Irving seemingly did an about-face and announced his intention to pick up a $36.5 million player option to stay in Brooklyn for 2022-23.

Of course, being on an expiring contract and not part of a sign-and-trade (which would "hard cap" his new team) might actually make it easier to move Kyrie, but Wojnarowski noted a mostly uninterested market on Monday.

In the wacky world of the NBA offseason, it's probably to declare anything impossible, but let's assume for now that Irving won't be reuniting with LeBron James.

That means L.A. has to look to some other possibilities to shake things up (running it back after missing the playoffs in 2022 feels like a terrible idea).

It will have access to the taxpayer's mid-level exception, which has a starting salary of $6.4 million. And in a summer with very little cap space available, that could actually go a long way.

The Lakers should probably be open to trading anyone not named LeBron or Anthony Davis, too.

Which targets are actually gettable? And what can the Lakers do to get back to contention as early as 2022-23? Scroll down to find out.