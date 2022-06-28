3 Instant Reactions After Kyrie Irving Exercises Nets Contract Option

2 of 3

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

It's safe to say that the Nets have failed to meet expectations since signing Irving and star forward Kevin Durant three years ago. Brooklyn now faces a one-year window to win the NBA championship the franchise has been chasing for so long.

On paper, Durant and Irving are the most potent offensive duo in the NBA. Both of them have missed significant playing time during their tenures in Brooklyn for various reasons. Durant was limited to 55 games last season because of multiple injuries, while Irving played in just 29 games because of a combination of injuries, personal absences and his decision not to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

In 44 regular-season games together, Durant averaged 27.0 points, while Irving averaged 26.1 points. Brooklyn has a 27-17 record when they both play. Another year together should only benefit their chemistry and will likely propel the Nets to success, provided they both can stay on the floor.

A healthy Nets team will be among the top contenders in the Eastern Conference next year. Brooklyn will also be getting three-point sharpshooter Joe Harris back from injury after he played in just 14 games last year. Ben Simmons is expected to get back to playing after he missed the entire season while nursing injuries and addressing his mental health. The Nets should also be extra motivated after the Boston Celtics swept them in the first round of this year's playoffs.

While the East is not an easy slate with the Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers all set to reload for next season, Durant and Irving give the Nets their best chance at getting through the tough road to make it to the promised land of the NBA Finals.