Jon Jones 'Ready' for Fight vs. Francis Ngannou or Stipe Miocic, per UFC's Dana White

Jon Jones is on his way back to the Octagon.

"Jon Jones is ready to go," UFC President Dana White said on The Jim Rome Show (h/t Damon Martin of MMA Fighting). "We're just waiting for an opponent. It's either going to be Francis [Ngannou] depending on how long his knee is going to take to recover or Stipe Miocic."

Martin noted the UFC envisioned a July date for a fight between Jones and Miocic, but it did not happen because the latter was not ready in time for a summer fight.

Miocic, who is 20-4-0, has not fought since losing to Ngannou in March 2021.

Ngannou's last fight came in January when he defended his title against Ciryl Gane, but the 17-3-0 fighter underwent ACL reconstructive surgery earlier this year.

"It's very interesting because I'm a huge believer in ring rust," White said of Jones ahead of the potential fight against either Miocic or Ngannou. "But for all the negative things you could say about Jon Jones and his personal life and things that have happened, he's the best. He's definitely the best of all time."

Jones, who turns 35 in July, is 26-1-0 in his career. However, he has not fought since he defeated Dominick Reyes in February 2020.

In September, Marc Raimondi of ESPN reported Jones was arrested in Las Vegas after one of his fights was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. He was charged with felony injuring or tampering with a vehicle and misdemeanor battery domestic violence.

Raimondi noted that the fighter "has been in trouble several times outside of the Octagon, including a felony hit-and-run arrest and two failed drug tests."