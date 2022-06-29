2022 NBA Free-Agency Predictions for Every Team

0 of 30

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Can you imagine entering 2022 NBA free agency without a fresh batch of predictions for every single team?

Yeah, I can't, either.

All hell is already breaking loose courtesy of the Association's relentless rumor mill. That gives us a leg up when trying to parse the fog swirling within our crystal ball.

By now, we have a feel for the directions in which many squads are headed. Certain transactions seem like done deals, even though players and teams would never, ever, ever, have contact prior to the official start of free agency on June 30 at 6 p.m. ET.

Predictions for each franchise will strive to be as realistic as possible without diving too far into the mundane. Yours truly wants to look back at this project without entirely despising myself or cringing at how many guesstimates I got wrong but also knowing I took some chances.

Straight free-agency signings will not be the only transactions eligible for inclusion. That would get real boring, real fast. Extensions and trades will be fair game for variety's sake. So, too, will non-moves. And in situations where the obvious cannot be avoided, unique spins on old tropes and details will be included to keep things fresh.