Best Bets for UFC 276

What: UFC 276

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

When: July 2

How to Watch: ESPN+ PPV

What's at Stake: For some, it's about independence. For others, it's about pyrotechnics. And for many, it's simply about enjoying a weekend that stretches into a holiday Monday.

But regardless of your stance on Fourth of July revelry, the UFC has you covered.

Dana White and Co. are back in the pay-per-view business with a Saturday night show in Las Vegas that'll feature a pair of championship bouts atop a four-fight (for now, at least) main card that gets under way at 10 p.m. ET.

Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight title against No. 2 contender Jared Cannonier in the main event while featherweight boss Alexander Volkanovski meets top-ranked Max Holloway in a co-main that provides the 15th trilogy in the promotion's history.

The main show had included five bouts but dropped one last week when a flyweight encounter between Lauren Murphy and Miesha Tate was scratched. The UFC didn't provide a reason, but Murphy told MMA Fighting it was because she'd contracted COVID-19.

The B/R combat and betting teams got together to assess how the fights are likely to end and where some possibilities for profit might be found.