Clippers Rumors: John Wall to Get Strong Pitch from LA If Rockets Contract Bought Out

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

If John Wall completes a buyout with the Houston Rockets, the Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly ready to make a "strong pitch" to the point guard, per NBA insider Marc Stein.

The team's chances of landing Wall are also reportedly "enhanced" by the presence of head coach Tyronn Lue, per Stein.

Wall sat out the entire 2021-22 season while the Rockets tried to work out a trade. After opting into his $47.4 million contract for next season, he is expected to meet with the team this week to discuss a resolution, per Kelly Iko of The Athletic.

A breakup between the two sides is reportedly "gaining momentum," per Iko.

The Clippers would likely be unable to trade for Wall considering Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are both set to make $42.5 million next season, but he could be valuable addition on the buyout market.

The five-time All-Star has averages of 19.1 points, 9.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game during his career, and he remained production when on the court with the Rockets. In 2019-20, he averaged 20.6 points and 6.9 assists per game across 40 games.

The problem is a lack of playing time in recent seasons, as Wall has appeared in just 72 total games over the past four years.

If healthy, Wall could give the Clippers another scoring option behind George and Leonard, adding depth to a backcourt that already includes Norman Powell, Luke Kennard and Reggie Jackson.

After failing to reach the playoffs last season, Los Angeles could be a legit title contender in 2022-23.

There could still be competition to sign Wall, however, with Stein previously listing the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat as possibly landing spots alongside the Clippers.