Raiders' Johnathan Abram Builds, Donates Beds to Family in Need in Las Vegas

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Raiders safety Johnathan Abram built and donated beds for a needy family in Las Vegas this month.

TMZ Sports reported Abram's foundation, Johnathan's Journey For Better, worked with Sleep in Heavenly Peace on the project. Abram donated three beds, sheet sets and pillows to the family and then went to their home to work on constructing the beds.

"Basically they went from having no beds to being able to sleep here tonight. ... It's been amazing. I was glad to see the family smiling and happy. They were really grateful for their new beds and everything," Abram said.

Abram has been with the Raiders since being selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft. After being injured during his rookie campaign, Abram has started 27 games over the past two seasons.

He set a career high with 116 tackles and had one interception in 2021.