John Collins Trade Rumors: Hawks, Spurs Deal Discussed on 'Some Level'

Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks and San Antonio Spurs have discussed a trade centered around John Collins on "some level," according to NBA insider Marc Stein (via HoopsHype).

Stein reported Sunday that Collins and Malcolm Brogdon are expected to "be dealt sooner rather than later."

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report reported Spurs guard Dejounte Murray was included in the discussions regarding Collins.

Per Fischer, the teams talked about a deal since at least the 2022 NBA trade deadline. Atlanta "has explored various options to add a dynamic ball-handler and defensive partner alongside Trae Young in the Hawks’ backcourt," and Murray would fit the bill in that regard.

When it comes to Collins, his days on the Hawks appear to be numbered regardless of whether a swap with the Spurs comes to fruition.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported in January the 24-year-old had "grown increasingly frustrated over his role." His 11.9 shots and 16.2 points per game were his lowest since his rookie season. His usage rate (20.5 percent) was also the second-lowest of his career, per Basketball Reference.

The Hawks probably have too many mouths to feed—seven returning players averaged double figures in points—to significantly increase Collins' workload. Paying him $25 million a year may not be a good use of the franchise's resources, either, when reinforcements are clearly needed.

On Friday, The Athletic's Chris Kirschner cited one source who said Collins is "done in Atlanta."

The 6'9" forward is a productive player. In addition to his scoring output, he averaged 7.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks while shooting 52.6 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from beyond the arc in 2021-22.

Collins is young enough, too, to where you can talk yourself into the idea of him raising his game to a new level on a new team.

Having missed the playoffs for three straight years, the Spurs might as well take the risk because their current ceiling isn't very high.