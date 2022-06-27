NBA Rumors: Hawks' John Collins, Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon Expected to Be Traded Soon

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Even before the start of NBA free agency, several big name players could be on the move through trades.

"The expectation persists that both John Collins and Malcolm Brogdon will be dealt sooner rather than later," NBA insider Marc Stein reported (h/t Hoops Hype).

Both Collins and Brogdon have at least three more years on their respective contracts, but their teams are clearly looking to change strategies heading into 2022-23.

The Indiana Pacers could move Brogdon after the team's dreadful 25-57 finish last year, continuing theirs rebuild after dealing away Domantas Sabonis and Caris LeVert in February.

Indiana has already remade its backcourt with the addition of Tyrese Haliburton, who was acquired in the Sabonis trade, and No. 6 pick Bennedict Mathurin. Trading away Brogdon would leave more playing time for the young players as they look to start a new era for the organization.

Brogdon could still be an impact player with a new team after averaging 19.1 points, 5.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game last year. The biggest concern could be health after he played just 36 games in 2021-22 while dealing with Achilles and back injuries. He has averaged just 51.6 games per season over the past five years.

The New York Knicks have reportedly called the Pacers about Brogdon, per Ian Begley of SNY, although they are likely more focused on Jalen Brunson.

With Collins, the Atlanta Hawks will seek a better fit alongside Trae Young after the team's up-and-down 2021-22 season. The squad made the playoffs, but the first-round loss was disappointing after reaching the Eastern Conference Finals a year earlier.

Collins saw his role decrease, finishing with averages of 16.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. It's a significant drop after he averaged 21.6 points and 10.1 rebounds in 2019-20, shooting 40.1 percent from three-point range that season.

Still just 24 years old, the forward can be a difference-maker in the frontcourt if he gets the opportunity.

According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the San Antonio Spurs have discussed a trade for Collins that would include Dejounte Murray going to Atlanta.