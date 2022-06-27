Warriors' Draymond Green Reveals Phone Call with LeBron James About 4th NBA Title

Set Number: X164099 TK1

After Draymond Green won his fourth NBA title with the Golden State Warriors, he spoke about how it felt with another player with four rings: LeBron James.

Green discussed the moment during the latest episode of his podcast (conversation starts at 9:00):

"I was on the phone with 'Bron the other day, and I'm just telling him like 'Bruh, going from three to four is insane,' and he was like 'Yo, I'm telling you, like, it's crazy," Green said (h/t Angelo Guinhawa of Clutch Points).

The only active players with four NBA titles are Green, James, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala.

"It feels so night and day, like the rarefied air that we're in after winning the fourth one than winning the third one. ... It's just so rare," Green said on the podcast.

When it comes to rings, everyone is chasing Bill Russell with 11 titles, followed by most of his Boston Celtics teammates from the 1960s. There still aren't many players with four rings, though, and most of them are already in the Hall of Fame.

Green specifically noted Shaquille O'Neal, who was his favorite player growing up, among the 44 players with at least four championships.

Golden State's latest title also means Green, Curry and Thompson have passed some elite talent with only three rings, including Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Dwyane Wade.

LeBron took a different path to his championships, winning his four with three different teams. He might have had even more if not for the Warriors, losing to the squad three times in the NBA Finals while a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Golden State finally found a new opponent to beat, knocking off the Boston Celtics for its latest title.