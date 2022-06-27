Colin Kaepernick's Agent 'Surprised' by Warren Sapp's Remarks on QB's Raiders Workout

Jaime Crawford/Getty Images

The agent for free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick rebutted remarks from NFL legend Warren Sapp regarding Kaepernick's workout with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Sapp said he had heard the session was a "disaster" and "one of the worst workouts ever."

Jeff Nalley told Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio he thought Sapp painted a far different picture than was the reality for his client:

"I guess Warren didn't talk to the general manager or the head coach. I spoke to the GM [Dave Zieger] several times and he said they all thought Kap was in great shape and threw the ball really well and encouraged any team to call him about the workout and he would tell them the same. I'm surprised Warren would say that, because it's not true and you would think he would want Kap on a team."

In May, the Raiders brought Kaepernick in for his first formal NFL workout since 2017. Nalley's comments echo what was reported at the time about how the day went. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the 34-year-old "impressed," and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said the Raiders "considered Kaepernick's workout a 'positive.'"

The former San Francisco 49ers signal-caller hasn't appeared in an NFL game since January 2017. Not only that, but he has also been unable to hang around the league as a backup, which would at least keep him somewhat sharp.

For Kaepernick's supporters, the concern was that he had been frozen out long enough to effectively shut the door on a return. Getting a workout represented a positive development but didn't represent anything in the way of guarantees.

Even if the Raiders liked what they saw from Kaepernick, the absence of a contract seems to indicate they didn't like him enough to view him as a credible passer to challenge Jarrett Stidham or Nick Mullens as Derek Carr's understudy.