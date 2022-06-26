Novak Djokovic Says He Won't Get COVID-19 Vaccine to Play in 2022 U.S. Open

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Unless the rules put in place by the United States government change before the end of August, Novak Djokovic will not be adding to his resume at the 2022 U.S. Open.

The tennis star said he does not plan on receiving the COVID-19 vaccine before the tournament begins on Aug. 29, per Adam Zagoria of Forbes. Foreigners who are not vaccinated are not currently permitted to enter the United States.

"I'll just have to wait and see," he said. "I would love to go to States. But as of today, that's not possible. There is not much I can do anymore. I mean, it's really up to the U.S. government to make a decision whether or not they allow unvaccinated people to go into the country."

Vaccines have proven to be safe and effective, but that is apparently not in his plans. His decision not to receive the vaccine also cost him the chance to compete in the United States in the Indian Wells and Miami tournaments in March.

Most notably, Djokovic was deported before the start of the Australian Open in January because he remained unvaccinated. Rafael Nadal went on to win that tournament, which was the 21st Grand Slam championship of his career and broke a tie with Djokovic and Roger Federer for the most men's singles titles at majors.

Nadal also won the French Open this year, which means he is two ahead of Djokovic even though they started 2022 tied at 20 titles.

Three of Djokovic's 20 major championships have come at the U.S. Open, although he has not won the tournament since 2018. He reached the final last year only to lose to Daniil Medvedev, which prevented the 35-year-old from completing the Grand Slam in 2021 after winning the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon.

It seems as if he will not be winning the U.S. Open this year either.