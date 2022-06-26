Eagles' Devon Allen Qualifies for 2022 World Championships in 110m Hurdles

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen secured a place in the 2022 World Championships on Sunday.

Allen ran the third-fastest time in the 110-meter hurdles (13.09) at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon. He was 0.06 seconds behind gold-medalist Daniel Roberts.

Capturing the bronze was at least enough for Allen to earn a spot representing Team USA at the world championships in July.

This isn't unfamiliar territory for the 27-year-old, who was a two-time collegiate national champion in the 110-meter hurdles at Oregon and won gold in the event at the U.S. championships in 2014 and 2018.

Allen also competed at the 2016 and 2021 Summer Olympics, most recently registering a fourth-place showing in Tokyo.

Fans may soon get to see Allen show off his blazing speed on the gridiron. The Eagles signed him in April, opening the door for him to play his first competitive football game since 2016.