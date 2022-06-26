College World Series 2022: Ole Miss Sweeps Oklahoma to Win Program's 1st Title

AP Photo/John Peterson

Ole Miss completed a sweep of Oklahoma in the men's College World Series to earn its first-ever national championship.

The Rebels took down the Sooners 4-2 in Game 2 of the 2022 CWS in Omaha, Nebraska. Brandon Johnson struck out the side in the ninth inning to secure the victory.

The result caps off quite a Cinderella run for Mike Bianco's squad.

One of the last four teams in the NCAA tournament field, Ole Miss was seeded third in the Coral Gables regional and fought off No. 6 Miami before upsetting No. 11 Southern Miss in the super regional. The Rebels got the College World Series underway with wins over No. 14 Auburn and Arkansas before a loss to the Razorbacks set up a winner-take-all semifinal rematch.

Having successfully staved off elimination, Ole Miss didn't mess around in the CWS final, notching a 10-3 win over Oklahoma in Game 1.

Through five innings, the Rebels and Sooners were deadlocked in a scoreless tie. Then Jacob Gonzalez hit a solo home run to right field in the bottom of the sixth.

Oklahoma immediately responded with an RBI double from Jackson Nicklaus and a bases-loaded walk to Kendall Pettis.

The Sooners' 2-1 lead didn't hold up for long as the Rebels plated three runs in the eighth. Gonzalez was the man of the moment again, tying the contest with an RBI single and capping off the scoring when he came home on a wild pitch. Justin Bench had scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch earlier.

ESPN.com noted Ole Miss was the first team since LSU in 2000 to win a championship game despite trailing after the seventh inning.

It was a fitting conclusion for a program that was playing the role of the underdog from the moment the tournament began.